Jackson County cracks down on retailers selling alcohol to minors

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Law enforcement agencies will be checking to ensure retailers aren’t selling alcohol to minors.
Restaurants, retail stores and golf courses are all eligible to be checked.
“Participating in the alcohol compliance checks brings a level of enforcement, awareness, and education that is necessary in order to reduce alcohol use by minors,” explains Elmer Hitt, Director of Police and Fire Services, for the City of Jackson.
Someone underage attempts to purchase alcohol under the supervision of an officer during a compliance check. If the employee making the sale doesn’t verify the person’s age, both the employee and the business will be cited.
Selling alcohol to minors is a misdemeanor which could result in fines or vendors losing their liquor license.
Drug Free Jackson and local law enforcement partner with alcohol vendors to ensure they have the tools and knowledge necessary to address the issue of selling to minors.
Funding for the compliance checks is provided through a grant from the Drug Free Communities Support Program.
Additionally, Drug Free Jackson provides free education to retailers, training half of all alcohol vendors in Jackson County each year on how to educate employees, proper signage and how to identify illegal sales.
