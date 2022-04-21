JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) needs your help in finding a motorcylcist who fled from deputies on April 14.

According to a Facebook post from the JCSO, the black and motorcycle was “café style,” with the driver wearing a backpack. Additionally, the driver had a glossy black helmet on, that had a hand-painted clown on it.

While the driver’s gender was not determined, another helpful physical marker for the motorcyclist is that they have green hair.

The driver fully acknowleded the stop request before fleeing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Sgt. Sam Sukovich at 517-788-4118 or by messaging the JCSO Facebook page.