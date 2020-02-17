JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A dream home in Pleasant Lake was almost a reality, until their builder uncovered municipal waste.
After Danielle and Ryan Oakley bought property and selected a contractor, their builder began preparing the foundation when they found glass bottles, several household items.
The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy swung into action with research, sample soils and surveys.
Research found that the property was the location of an unknown dump from the 1920s.
Lead levels in the soil samples allowed EGLE to access emergency funding to remove the contaminated soil.
A survey helped officials figure out how big the waste problem actually was and develop a plan to address it.
In 2019, the trash and contaminated soils were removed from the property which was part of the historical Bartlett Resort that operated on the shores of Pleasant Lake until the 1970s.
“We will never be able to fully express to you just how thankful we are for all you’ve done for our family,” the Oakley’s told the EGLE team. “We will now be able to build that “dream home” … all because of you.”
Jackson County “dream home” saved from environmental nightmare
