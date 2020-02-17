Jackson County “dream home” saved from environmental nightmare

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Planning is underway in Lansing for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

The annual celebration at Constitution Hall on April 22nd will feature this year's theme of "Climate Action."

The conference-style event will provide educational opportunities that work with Next Generation Science Standards for classrooms.

Educators may sign up on the Earth Day website to bring 5th through 8th grade students to the event.

The Earth Day planning committee includes representatives from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy as well as the Michigan Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Organizing for the observation of Earth Day 2020 has been called the "largest environmental mobilization in history."

The first celebration of Earth Day was in 1970. The Earth Day Network, which coordinates Earth Day activities throughout the year, says it plans to bring the green holiday “back to its roots” in 2020, “building an intergenerational movement demanding change.”