JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Inside the home of Patricia Kerton, you’ll find pictures on the kitchen table, and above the fireplace. Each one tells the story of a heartbreaking tragedy.

“We haven’t had time to grieve for anyone. It’s just nonstop trauma,” said Kerton. ” I lost my daughter a mile from me this way and my granddaughter a mile from me this way.”

Kerton wears a shirt that says justice for Zariah. Police say the one-year-old was found dead at a home in Jackson County on December 13. A trusted friend and babysitter Donald Flack is being charged with open murder in Zariah’s death. Police say blunt force was the cause of death.

“We couldn’t help her. She didn’t have a voice,” said Kerton.

Then just two days after Zariah’s funeral, the little girl’s mother and Kerton’s daughter Thera Wilson was killed in a car crash.

“I just keep thinking why,” said Kearton.

This comes after three other family members passed away last year. Kerton says there are no words to describe the pain.

“Literally we are drowning emotionally, and financially.”

The community is doing what it can. A Gofundme has been set up for the family. Kearton’s daughter is doing what she can to be there for her mom.

“I don’t know the words to tell her. I don’t know the things to say to her to try, there’s nothing you can say to make it better,” said Kerton’s daughter, Ashley Wilson.

So far about ten thousand dollars has been raised. Kerton says the support is keeping her going.

“My phone is ringing continuously, not only with bill collectors but people wanting to help or trying to help.”

For now, she will rely on counseling and loved ones.

“There are days that I just want to cover my head up in the bed and not even move but i can’t. I just have to keep going and I know that’s what they would want, especially for the kids.”

The suspect in the murder of Mariah is expected to go in front of a judge on February 10th. For ways you can help support the family, there is a link here.