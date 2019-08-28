JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A Jackson County school district was awarded $500,000 to provide support for behavioral health.
Jackson County Intermediate School District received the award from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund.
The district will use the grant to support an integrated system of care for newborns to eight-year-old children.
The goal of the project is to build a system that identifies who needs support and provide the needed support.
This is one of twenty projects across the state awarded nearly $7.8 million in grants to address mental health challenges in Michigan.
Jackson County gets $500k for student behavioral health
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A Jackson County school district was awarded $500,000 to provide support for behavioral health.