JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – An inmate at the Jackson County Jail died Monday morning, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

On Thursday, January 26 at 4:41 p.m., deputies found the inmate, a 33-year-old man, unconscious with no pulse.

Deputies and medical staff called 911 and began CPR on the man. First responders were able to find a pulse before transporting the inmate to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital.

The man was held in the intensive care unit, but passed away Monday morning.

He was being held on charges of Possession of Ammunition by a Felon, Larceny less than $200 and Parole Violation.

While an autopsy is scheduled, preliminary investigations show the man ingested heroin while he was being lodged and later overdosed.

Deputies say he was given multiple doses of Narcan during the initial life-saving measures.

Two other jail inmates also ingested heroin, including a 34-year-old Jackson County man that was arrested for assault, resisting/obstructing, false fire alarm, shoplifting, trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a non-firearm dangerous weapon, and three counts of larceny of property.

The 34-year-old also overdosed and was given Narcan before being taken to the hospital.

A 33-year-old woman from Jackson County was arrested for theft. She also overdosed on heroin and was given Narcan before being taken to the hospital.

Deputies say all three overdosed around the same time.

The 34-year-old man and the 33-year-old woman have been released from the hospital.

An investigation is underway.