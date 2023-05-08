HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Sunday night for allegedly shooting and killing his nephew.

A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office detailed Sunday’s events.

At around 5:20 p.m., deputies were sent to the 12400 block of Stony Point Road in Hanover Township to respond to a shooting. A woman had called 911, saying her friend had been shot by his uncle in a home.

Both a deputy and a Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer started to tell the home’s occupants to leave the residence.

The 55-year-old suspect left the home and was arrested with no issues.

After entering the home, deputies found a 34-year-old man dead, with a gunshot wound to the head. A gun was later found in the home.

Officials said that they believe that alcohol and drugs were factors in the shooting.

The 55-year-old was taken to the Jackson County Jail. Officials have sent a warrant request for homicide to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.