Jackson County man dies in tractor crash

The Michigan State Police is investigating a deadly farm accident in Jackson County’s Henrietta Township.

The crash occurred on private property off Coon Hill Road, between Autumn Lane and Sayers Road Monday.

A 28-year-old Henrietta Township man died of injuries he suffered when the tractor he was driving flipped over backwards while pulling a tree stump out of the ground.

Attempts to treat his injuries on the scene were unsuccessful and he died later in a local hospital.

He name has not been released until his family has been notified.