Jackson County man dies in tractor crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
MSP_170708

The Michigan State Police is investigating a deadly farm accident in Jackson County’s Henrietta Township.

The crash occurred on private property off Coon Hill Road, between Autumn Lane and Sayers Road Monday.

A 28-year-old Henrietta Township man died of injuries he suffered when the tractor he was driving flipped over backwards while pulling a tree stump out of the ground.

Attempts to treat his injuries on the scene were unsuccessful and he died later in a local hospital.

He name has not been released until his family has been notified.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar