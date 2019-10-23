Jackson County phone scam targets elderly

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - A 36-year-old man from Saginaw was sentenced earlier this week after he delivered heroin that killed a Prudenville man.

Adrian Williams pleaded guilty to one felony count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance Causing Death and as a habitual offender.

The victim who used heroin purchased from Williams was found dead by his father. An autopsy report revealed the cause of death was a drug overdose.

Williams had prior drug-related convictions and was sentenced to 16 to 30 years in prison.

“The Department of Michigan Attorney General will use every resource at its disposal to fight back against the deadly opioid epidemic which has continued to ravage our communities across the state,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a written statement.