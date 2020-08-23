Jackson County Sheriff investigating a hit and run traffic crash involving a 65-year-old bicyclist

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff wants the communities help as it continues investigating a hit and run traffic crash involving a 65-year-old bicyclist.
The crash happened on Saturday evening on Kibby Road near Pine Ridge Drive.
A vehicle struck a bicyclist from behind was riding a bicycle eastbound on Kibby Road.
The 65-year-old victim from Summit Township was transported by ambulance to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are seeking help from the public to identify the driver of the vehicle who struck the bicyclist.
If you have any information please contact Detective Sergeant Bryan Huttenlocker at (517) 768 – 7931 or send an e-mail to bhuttenlocker@mijackson.org
