Jackson County sheriff may face recall

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) - Jackson County Sheriff Steven Rand could be facing a recall if petition language is approved next week.

If that language is signed off on by the Board of State Canvassers next Monday the next step is for supporters of the recall to gather more than 13,000 signatures.

The petition language has been filed by Dean Schuette Sr., the father of Tommy Schuette, a sheriff's office lieutenant who is suing Rand in federal court.

According to our media partners at MLive, the recall language reads: "Sheriff Steven P. Rand is a multifaced bigot, having made numerous slurs in the presence of many individuals. Including blacks, gay's, women, Hispanics, overweight people and disabled people."

Rand has refused to step down after a series of audio recordings and a lawsuit being filed alleging a history of bigoted behavior.

A sheriff can only be removed from office in Michigan by a recall or a governor's order.

Governor Snyder has sent the case to the Attorney General's office but no action has been taken in six months.

More from MLive: Jackson County sheriff accused of being 'multifaceted bigot' may face recall