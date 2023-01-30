JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 19-year-old from Springport was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds early Monday morning.

The Michigan State Police were called to the Eaton Rapids Medical Center around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning for a stabbing victim from a ‘domestic related incident.’

The 19-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times and taken to the hospital by a family member, MSP said.

The victim was later taken to Sparrow hospital and remains in stable condition.

MSP said the suspect is not in custody but is being sought after.