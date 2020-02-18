UPDATE: Jackson County approves becoming Second Amendment Sanctuary County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE: The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to declare Jackson County a “Second Amendment Refuge County” by a vote of 6 to 2.

The resolution was first brought to the board at a meeting in January by members of the group “Michigan for 2A Sanctuary Counties.”

“It means that the board of commissioners support the sheriff and the county prosecutor to not enforce at their discretion, any unconstitutional firearm laws,” Bruce Chandler, Co-Chair of the Jackson County Chapter of “Michigan for 2A Sanctuary Counties,” said.

Jackson County joins a growing list of counties statewide who are adopting similar resolutions in response to Virginia’s Red Flag Gun Laws.

“We just want to make sure that none of our rights are trampled on,” Bob Wilson, Chair of the Jackson County Chapter of “Michigan for 2A Sanctuary Counties”, said.

Dozens of people stood in front of the board Tuesday night and shared their thoughts on the resolution. Some people were interrupted by shouts from the crowd, disputing what speakers had to say. Some argued that they didn’t feel that this decision was up to the board, but others disagreed. Regardless of opposing views, the resolution was approved.

Commissioners believed the word sanctuary had a negative connotation, which is why they chose to change it to ‘refuge’. While the wording of these resolutions varies from county to county, the message is generally the same.

As of Friday, thirteen Michigan counties had passed resolutions to become Second Amendment Sanctuary (2A Sanctuary) counties.

If approved, the resolution would mean that the board supports the Jackson County Sheriff and the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney, in the exercise of their sound discretion to not enforce against any citizen an unconstitutional firearms law.

Livingston County will also vote on the same resolution tonight and Eaton County will hold a vote Wednesday night.

Livingston County will also vote on the same resolution tonight and Eaton County will hold a vote Wednesday night.