JACKSON CO., Mich. (WLNS) — A call to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office regarding the sound of cutting metal led to two arrests.

At 6:07 a.m., deputies arrived at the 5700 block of S. Meridian Rd in Summit Twp. to find two suspects running away.

After investigating, officials found multiple cars that had the catalytic converters cut off.

One suspect was found by deputies hiding under a car, while the other was found with the help of the Michigan State Police K-9 team.

During an interview with deputies, investigators say one of the suspects admitted to cutting off the catalytic converters.

The suspects, a 32-year-old and a 29-year-old are both from Jackson.

The two are being lodged at the Jackson County Jail,