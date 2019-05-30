Jackson falcon chicks behave during banding Video Video

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) - Peregrine falcons can have a nasty disposition.

The birds are predators and can fly in excess of 200 miles per hour to attack prey.

So Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist Julie Oakes knew she was going to have her hands full when she banded one female and three male falcon chicks living on top of the Jackson County Tower Building.

When it was all said and done there were some ruffled feathers but Oakes said the birds behaved during the process.

The bands are placed on both legs on the chicks and will help track the birds.

This is the tenth year peregrine parents Big Red and Chayton have hatched chicks in downtown Jackson.

6 News photojournalist Rae Hines was there during today's banding session and in the video above gives you a close-up look at the delicate work.