Jackson father arrested, charged with death of infant son

A Jackson father is in jail today and is facing charges in connection with the death of his infant son.

Michael Glaspie, 28, is being held without bond on the two charges.

In a statement Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Chris Kuhl says on Saturday, June 8, deputies were called to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital where a two month old male baby that had been taken to the hospital was not breathing.

Doctors told deputies that the baby had serious, life threatening injuries. The baby was transported by helicopter to Mott’s Children’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation was sent to the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney who issued charges for Felony Murder and Child Abuse 1st degree.

This past Thursday afternoon, June 27, the father of the child was arrested on the murder and child abuse charges.

This story is continuing to develop and will be updated online and on 6 News.