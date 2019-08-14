Jackson firefighters get new tools to help with vehicle rescues

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - A recent push to install 21,384 smoke alarms and­­­­ 6,455 carbon monoxide detectors throughout the state is already seeing positive results.

The alarms and detectors are made possible by a $525,000 Fire Prevention and Safety grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Homeland Security and a five percent match from the state of Michigan.

In 2018, 139 Michigan residents died in home fires with $260 million in reported property damage. Since January 1, 59 people have died in residential fires in Michigan, a 30% decrease as compared to the 84 residential fire deaths that had occurred at this time last year.

“Fire deaths and carbon monoxide-related fatalities are largely preventable if we educate Michigan residents on the importance of having working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in their home,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer. “The lives of all Michiganders depend on education and awareness.”

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that causes “flu-like” symptoms in low amounts and can kill people and animals who breathe in large amounts.

“Working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors save lives,” said Orlene Hawks, the director of the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.