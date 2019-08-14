Jackson firefighters gets new tools to help with vehicle rescues

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson firefighters have new tools to help with rescues at a vehicle crash or fire scene.



Rescue 42’s were recently put into service by the fire department.



Officials say when firefighters go to a crash scene where a patient needs to be pulled from a vehicle, the two sets of tools will allow firefighters to anchor vehicles to the ground to keep it in place and prevent it from rolling over. The tools make things safer for both the crash victims and the firefighters.



“If the car is flipped on its side or in an awkward position we can stabilize the car and keep it from moving,” said Firefighter Chad Everett. In crash situations, we are concerned about the patient’s spine being damaged. So providing further stabilization will help make sure the patient is not moved inappropriately. They’re definitely good tools to have.”



The stabilization tools can also be used at a fire scene if a structure needs to be stabilized.



Some neighboring fire departments are already using Rescue 42s, so Jackson firefighters have seen how they can help in an emergency.