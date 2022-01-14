Jackson gives community ‘fun challenge’ of naming snow plows

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson community is now coming up with creative names for their snow plows.

The city of Jackson is taking name suggestions for the five plow and salt trucks operated by the Department of Public Works.

Residents with unique name suggestions are asked to submit them through the city’s website by Friday, Jan. 21 at 5:00 p.m.

Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick see’s this opportunity as a fun challenge for the community.

“We’re hoping to find some amusing name suggestions that reference the community, and are excited for what people in Jackson can come up with,” Dimick said. “Our plow trucks do a lot of important work in the winter, so it’s only fitting that we show appreciation by giving them better identities than just numbers.”

City staff will review the names and pick the top 10 best submissions. The community will also have the chance to share their input by voting on social media.

The top five names will be assigned to the snow plows that have the important job of keeping the community safe by clearing roadways.