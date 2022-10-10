JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — With bags filled with everyday supplies, Chrissy Siders and her team at True Community Credit Union set out on a mission they call Random Acts of Kindness Day.

“My hope is that people will understand that kindness will make all the difference in the world,” said Siders, the CEO of the True Community Credit Union.

The day included a stop at the Jackson Interfaith Shelter.

Siders said they hope it starts a chain reaction of giving back.

“The world is loud today,” continued Siders. “It is chaotic and it is often incredibly unkind and I’m hoping that people will see us stepping out and they will want to make this an everyday thing.”

Interfaith Shelter Director Steve Castle says every donation both big and small matters right now.

There are currently 70 people staying at the shelter, including children.

“It means a lot that they are thinking of us,” said Castle.

With winter fast approaching, the shelter says the need for support from the community will grow.

Castle said the shelter is in need of blankets, gloves and any kind of cold-weather supplies.

Siders says she believes one small act has the power to change a community.

“For me, I love the fact that someone is going to get deodorant,” said Siders. “Someone is going to get some shampoo to wash their hair with and I think that that can move mountains.”