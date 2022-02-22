JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Beginning in mid-April, Jackson High School will enter it’s third phase of renovations with a $4.425 million investment.

According to MLive, the Jackson School Board unanimously approved the investment funds last week.

Projects involving everything from concrete, electrical work, flooring and new lockers, are being funded by the $86.7-million bond the district passed in 2018.

Jackson Public Schools’ (JPS) buildings have upgraded their security and program needs, infrastructure to mechanical systems at all buildings and furniture in all buildings through a handful on bond projects.

Another part of the plans for the high school is remodeling the media center.

The board approved awarding bids to:

Christman Construction (demolition) $372,080

Choice Concrete $289,910

Davenport Masonry $239,000

Cook Jackson (general trades) $384,716

Bosker Brick (doors, frames and hardware) $68,885

Cook Jackson (metal studs, drywall) $162,218

Integrity interiors (flooring) $176,440

Floor Care Concepts (specialty athletic flooring) $48,690

Lenco Painting $94,527

Elite Storage (lockers) $124,777

Miller Dalton (plumbing and HVAC) $817,618

Wiltse Electric $589,510

JPS Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Marcus Leon said $2.2 million of the bids came from contractors within 40 miles of the district.

Beal also revealed, the district is pushing ahead with its next phase of bond projects, including issuing a request for bids for Sharp Park Academy. Bids for the project are due later this week.