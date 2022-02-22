JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Beginning in mid-April, Jackson High School will enter it’s third phase of renovations with a $4.425 million investment.
According to MLive, the Jackson School Board unanimously approved the investment funds last week.
Projects involving everything from concrete, electrical work, flooring and new lockers, are being funded by the $86.7-million bond the district passed in 2018.
Jackson Public Schools’ (JPS) buildings have upgraded their security and program needs, infrastructure to mechanical systems at all buildings and furniture in all buildings through a handful on bond projects.
Another part of the plans for the high school is remodeling the media center.
The board approved awarding bids to:
- Christman Construction (demolition) $372,080
- Choice Concrete $289,910
- Davenport Masonry $239,000
- Cook Jackson (general trades) $384,716
- Bosker Brick (doors, frames and hardware) $68,885
- Cook Jackson (metal studs, drywall) $162,218
- Integrity interiors (flooring) $176,440
- Floor Care Concepts (specialty athletic flooring) $48,690
- Lenco Painting $94,527
- Elite Storage (lockers) $124,777
- Miller Dalton (plumbing and HVAC) $817,618
- Wiltse Electric $589,510
JPS Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Marcus Leon said $2.2 million of the bids came from contractors within 40 miles of the district.
Beal also revealed, the district is pushing ahead with its next phase of bond projects, including issuing a request for bids for Sharp Park Academy. Bids for the project are due later this week.