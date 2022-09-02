JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson Police reported that 44-year-old Leandrew Martin was arrested Friday morning in Jackson, Mississippi.

Martin is pending extradition back to Michigan.

Police connected Martin to the shooting death of Markeithis Smith that occurred on Aug. 28.

Earlier this week, police said the incident started with an argument outside a party store that is just a few blocks from downtown Jackson.

The victim’s girlfriend, who says she was there, is calling it senseless violence.

“He didn’t deserve this, and it’s hurting me,” said the victim’s girlfriend, Quintella Cleve.

Police found Smith lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.