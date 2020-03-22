Jackson hospital limits who can be tested for coronavirus

JACKSON, Mich – According to our media partners MLive, the state total for people testing positive for COVID-19 now tops 1,000 people, Jackson County still has only one case.

But that’s not an accurate representation of how much the coronavirus may be spreading in the area, officials warn, because of how long it’s taking for labs to return test results.

“The number of confirmed cases cannot be used in any way, to estimate the number of actual people in our county with COVID-19,” said Pamela Hackert, medical director for the Jackson County Health Department, in a news release.

Anybody with symptoms of the virus – fever, dry cough and shortness of breath – should act as if they have coronavirus and self-isolate, Hackert said.

The county has one outpatient testing site for coronavirus, as Henry Ford Allegiance Health has a drive-thru testing center at One Jackson Square, 100 E. Michigan Ave. People must call 313-874-7500 to set up an appointment.

The hospital is adding further restrictions to who’s eligible for a test. To be tested, you must meet at least one criterion in three different buckets.

First, you must have a symptom of coronavirus, second you must have at least one risk factor – like being at least 65 years old or having heart disease – and third, you must have either traveled outside of Michigan in the last two weeks or had close contact with someone has or is suspected to have COVID-19.

“For otherwise healthy individuals with symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever or cough, we are asking them to self-isolate at home for 14 days and not seek testing,” said Courtland Keteyian, HFAH vice president of population health, in the release. “Their close contacts, such as family members living with them, should also self-isolate at home for 14 days, if they develop symptoms.”

As of Friday night, zero of the tests from Jackson’s drive-thru site had been processed by labs. Officials couldn’t be reached for comment on Sunday to see if any results have come in, since then.

The site has swabbed 469 people for testing, through Saturday night – the eighth day of testing. The other 388 vehicles to come through the center were turned away, not meeting enough criteria to be tested.

HFAH is also looking for new and other unused medical supplies. Donations are accepted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the shipping and receiving docks at the hospital, 205 N. East Ave.

These items are being accepted:

Disposable face masks

N95 masks, sometimes called respirators

Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles

Disposable gowns

Disposable gloves, especially non-latex

Disposable surgical caps

Disposable foot covers

Wipes: bleach or antimicrobial

Hand sanitizer

These items are not being accepted: