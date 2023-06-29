An order to boil water before drinking water in Jackson and Blackman Township has been lifted.

The boil order started on Tuesday after officials say there was a “malfunction” at the area’s water treatment plant.

They say tests never showed the presence of bacteria in the water, but issued the boil order to be safe.

Officials also say the water department is taking steps to ensure the problem that caused the issue won’t happen again.

“Our customers put a lot of trust in us as a water supplier and we want to

continue that trust,” said City Manager Jonathan Greene in a press release. “Providing clean drinking water is a top priority and we are certain that lessons learned from this incident will help prevent any future advisories.”

The news is a relief to many restaurants, coffee shops, and other local businesses. Some of them closed because they depend on water and it wasn’t possible or feasible for them to boil it before serving it to customers.