JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A local man could be facing up to 95 years in prison after an investigation done by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Mark Daniel Sanders, 34, was arrested and charged with two counts of child sexually abusive activity, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The case originated with the ICAC Task Force investigating users of a peer-to-peer file sharing network for sharing child sexually abusive material.

Evidence found led the task force to a Jackson home where Sanders lived. Following the execution of a search warrant, digital evidence was taken from Sanders’ home.

Sanders was arraigned in the 12th District Court on July 30.

The man is no stranger to possessing child sexually abusive material, as Sanders had been previously convicted in 2019.

Child sexually abusive activity is a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and the use of a computer to commit a crime is an additional felony punishable by 20 years in prison.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline.