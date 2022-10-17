JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A teenager is behind bars after police say he tried to set a house on fire and tried to kill the people who were inside.

According to Jackson Police, officials arrived at the 700 block of Seymour Ave to a house fire while there were still people in the home.

Two people were found with various injuries including burns, a broken ankle and smoke inhalation.

Police later found an 18-year-old suspect who admitted to setting the fire.

The man was arrested for first-degree arson and attempted murder.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.