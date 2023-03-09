JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A man from Jackson has been arrested for allegedly being in possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

Aaron Fetters, 28, was arrested after a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, police say.

Police searched Fetters’ home and seized multiple electronic devices and other pieces of evidence.

Fetters is charged with one count of child sexually abusive material aggravated possession and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned in the 12th District Court on

Wednesday.

Police say Fetters faces 10 years in prison for the child abusive material charges and another 10 years for the computer crime charge.

