UPDATE: Jackson man guilty of shooting at police officer

UPDATE (July 16) – A Jackson man is pleading guilty to shooting at a police officer. Jalen Page, 22, has pled guilty to Assault with Intent to Murder and Felony Firearm. Assault with Intent to Murder carries a maximum penalty of Life in the Department of Corrections and Felony Firearm is punishable by a mandatory 2 years.

“We are pleased with this result,” said Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka. Sentencing date is scheduled for September 11.

ORIGINAL STORY – A Jackson man has been charged after a shooting incident last month.

Jalen Page, 21, is charged with Assault with Intent to Murder and a Felony Firearm after he allegedly shot a handgun at a Jackson City police officer.

According to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor, on September 2 police officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call.

When a police officer pulled his car up he saw Page leaving the scene.

The officer approached Page and the suspect pulled a gun and fired at the officer.

The police officer was not injured.

If convicted Page could be sentenced to life in prison and the firearms charge carries a mandatory two year prison sentence.