JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Jackson County man faces life in prison after sexually assaulting two minors.

Michael Baxter was been found guilty of four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Baxter’s conviction links back to multiple sexual assaults in Summit Township from 1996-2013.

“First off, I want to thank the jury for doing their civic duty to serve as jurors. We are very pleased with the verdict,” said Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka. “This was a difficult case and the trial lasted over a week.”

Baxter’s sentencing date is scheduled for August 3.