Jackson man dies in morning shooting









Jackson Police are investigating the apparent shooting death in the city this morning.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Third Street just after 8:00 a.m. today for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they found a man who had been shot.

The 46-year-old Jackson man died at the scene.

Investigators say this was not a random act and there was a connection between the victim and the suspect.

There have been no arrests yet and the investigation continues.

