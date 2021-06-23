Jackson man found dead in housefire had a gunshot wound to the head, police say

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) —- Gregory Sims, 73, was found dead in a home that had caught fire on the 200 block of E. Robinson Street.

According to our sources at mLIVE, a ruling on Sims’ cause of death will not be given until autopsy results are finalized, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

10 fire engines responded to the damage at the house, including the Jackson Fire Department, Liberty Township Fire Department, Spring Arbor Township Fire Department, Summit Township Fire Department, Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety, Henrietta Township Fire Department, and the Napoleon Fire Department.