Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved courtesy of Mlive.com

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich (WLNS) - A man was found guilty of possession with intent to deliver heroin as a second drug offense in Jackson County.

Terry Lee Jackson faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in jail.

“The Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team did an excellent job investigating this case,” said Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka.

The defendant was found guilty as charged after a two-day jury trial.

The sentencing date is to be determined.