Man found guilty in Jackson County of intent to deliver heroin

The defendant was found guilty as charged after a two-day jury trial

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich (WLNS) - A man was found guilty of possession with intent to deliver heroin as a second drug offense in Jackson County.

Terry Lee Jackson faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in jail.

“The Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team did an excellent job investigating this case,” said Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka.

The sentencing date is to be determined.

