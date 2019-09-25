Jackson man leading change in the community

A man from Jackson is working to connect people in need with local resources that can help. And he’s working with businesses across the state to make that happen.

His name is John Hays. He’s the founder of ‘Connecting the dots’ an organization with a goal of pairing people in need with businesses and services around the state. John says, getting businesses involved can really help bring people together.

“In the current industry and in the current state of the world really we often see the negativity throughout not only the state of Michigan but the country. I believe connecting the dots can help unify the community and not necessarily speak to what we don’t stand for but really speak to what we do stand for.”

Many people have already reached out to John with needs as simple as getting their car repaired. Many local businesses have already answered the call.

“The community is the people that help’s us so we need to be helping the community. So when I heard about this it’s just another great add on to the things we are doing in the community to really help the people that really need help,” said Brandon Tripp, Manager at Ceramic Pro and Tripps Auto shop.

The goodwill is spreading. From Jackson to the rest of the state with a bunch of requests. John is hoping even more businesses step up so he can connect the dots.

“If you want to help and you’re not sure how you are able to. I promise you still have value to our organization. No matter how small, whether it’s taking someone to an appointment, cooking some food for a family who really needs it. The small things are really the big things.”

If you want to help or need help yourself, check out his website https://ctdmi.org/