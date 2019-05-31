Jackson man sentenced for felony assault with intent to murder charges
Anthony Duncan Harbottle was found guilty in April
JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) - A Jackson man was sentenced to a maximum of 40 years in prison for felony assault with intent to murder charges.
Anthony Duncan Harbottle was found guilty by a jury in April.
Earlier that month the Jackson County Sheriff's Department was investigating a victim stabbed above the eye which caused permanent damage to his sight.
