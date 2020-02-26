Jackson Mayor Dobies holding 2020 State of the City Address

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of Jackson is holding the 2020 State of the City Address, which is scheduled to be delivered by Mayor Derek Dobies at the Michigan Theatre in Downtown Jackson tonight.



For his third State of the City Address, Mayor Dobies says he will talk about the City’s progress in the past year and future projects. The mayor also plans to use his speech to talk about the importance of getting residents involved in City government.

The address will be focusing on civic engagement. We’ve made a lot of progress as a community, and we want to continue that forward trajectory by providing opportunities for residents and businesses to get involved Mayor Derek Dobies

The event will feature the President and CEO of the United Way of Jackson as a guest speaker before the mayor takes the stage.



Guest speaker Ken Toll will discuss his organization’s initiatives to battle poverty in Jackson and how residents can get involved.

Financial instability is the common thread running through every social issue in our community. At the United Way, we’ve shifted our focus to helping people develop pathways out of poverty. The challenge is huge, but here in Jackson we have every element needed to help all people succeed Ken Toll, President and CEO of the United Way of Jackson

You can watch the event live on this page at 6:00 p.m.