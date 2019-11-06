Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies re-elected

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Mayor Derek Dobies has been re-elected in Jackson with 55% of the vote and all of the precincts reporting.
An incumbent for mayor hasn’t won an election in Jackson since Marty Griffin was re-elected in 2005, voters have picked a different mayor six elections in a row.
Mayor Derek Dobies ended that streak on Tuesday.
I think it means that people want me to continue working hard for them. That’s what we have been doing over the last two years. And we set out at the beginning of this campaign to talk about the things. The progress that we have made and the progress that we want to continue with another two years.Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies
Mayor Derek Dobies was elected as Jackson’s mayor in November 2017. Previously, he served on the City Council for Jackson’s 6th ward, a position he occupied since 2011.
Dobies faced off against 3rd Ward Councilman Jeromy Alexander who was first elected to council in 2011 and term runs through 2021.
In the August primaries, Dobies took home 56% of the vote with Alexander taking 27%.