Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies re-elected

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - With all of the precincts accounted for in today's election, Jessy Gregg, Lisa Babcock and Mark Meadows have been elected for seats in the East Lansing City Council.

Incumbent councilmember and mayor Mark Meadows finished third in the voting. He edged out Erik Altmann by a narrow two-vote margin.

With 100% of the precincts reporting: Jessy Gregg 2949, Lisa Babcock 2871, incumbent mayor Mark Meadows 1951, Erik Altmann 1949, John Revitte 1397, Warren Stanfield III 628.

Jessy Gregg was a reporter for the last two years as well as serving as the Vice-Chairman of the Ingham County Parks and Recreation Commission.

Lisa Babcock is an attorney and worked for more than six years as a newspaper reporter.

Council members are elected for four-year terms. The council appoints the mayor, mayor pro tem, city manager and city attorney.

Voters in East Lansing were able to choose three of the six candidates running for city council.

