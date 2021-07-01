Jackson murder suspect heading to trial at Circuit Court

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — On February 16th, the Jackson City Police Department responded to a shooting around Randolph and Brown streets. Officers found the victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the Jackson County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Facebook Page, an investigation revealed that the defendant, Antrana Brown, shot the victim.

Antrana Brown is being charged with Open Murder, which carries the maximum penalty of a life sentence. Additionally, Brown is being charged with Felony Firearm, which carries a mandatory two year sentence.

Prosecutor Jaryzynka says that District Court Judge Michael Klaeren has moved Brown’s case onto trial in Circuit Court.

A Circuit Court Pretrial date is to be scheduled with Judge John G. McBain.