JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials in Jackson were left cleaning up Thursday morning after a major ice storm hit the area and knocked out power for thousands of people.

Streets and sidewalks all over the city of Jackson were blocked by downed trees and wires.

One photo the city shared on its Facebook page showed a tree that snapped right into a wire and was laying in the road near a park.

“Please be cautious when traveling through the city,” officials said on Facebook.

If you want to report a downed tree that is blocking a sidewalk or road, you should call the Department of Public Works at 517-788-4170. The city said it doesn’t handle the removal of any trees from private property.

Because the damage is so wide spread, city officials said they don’t have an estimate for when everything will be cleaned up.

(Photo/City of Jackson) Downed trees and wires in Jackson

If you see any downed wires, you’re asked to call Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

Speaking of Consumers Energy, the power companies’ outage map said it had close to 200,000 customers affected by the ice storm, and a large amount of those outages are in Jackson and Hillsdale counties.

Jackson City Hall is open Thursday, however all recreation centers and programs are canceled for Thursday, Feb. 23.