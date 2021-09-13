Jackson opening new trail in Ella Sharp Park

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The official opening of a new trail in Ella Sharp Park is set to take place on Friday, Sept. 17 at 11:30 a.m.

According to the City of Jackson, the mile-long trail runs along Elmdale Drive through Ella Sharp Park. The trail will be replacing a 30-year-old pedestrian trail that had various issues, including being close to traffic.

The trail additionally follows along a new stretch on S. Jackson Street, connecting Ella Sharp Park to Jackson’s south side neighborhood.

Jackson Public Schools (JPS) expects this trail to increase the number of students walking and biking to

school. “We are very pleased to see the work of the Safe Routes to School Plan come to fruition,” said

Kriss Giannetti, JPS Assistant Superintendent of Communications and Community Outreach. “This trail

will provide safe routes to school for our children for years to come.”

Often used by students to reach Middle School at Parkside and the Sharp Park Academy, the City is using a Safe Routes to School grant from the State of Michigan to fund most of the project.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, we’ve seen more residents using our parks and trails

for safe outdoor exercise. The new Ella Sharp Park Trail offers our residents more exercise options. With the new trail being double the width of the old one, and further set back from the street, pedestrians will have more room to share the trail and won’t have to worry about interacting with

vehicle traffic.” Kelli Hoover, Jackson’s Parks and Recreation Director

All Jackson residents are welcome to attend the event, which will feature words from City and school

district officials.

The ribbon-cutting will take place on the new pedestrian bridge off Elmdale Drive in Ella Sharp Park. A live stream of the ribbon-cutting event will be available on the City’s Facebook page starting at 11:30 a.m.