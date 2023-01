Picture shows vandalism done to Ella Sharp Park monument in Jackson, Mich. on Jan 2, 2023.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A monument at Ella Sharp Park has been defaced with red spray paint.

The sculpture is located on E. Hickory Avenue at the park entrance.

In addition to the phrase “Fix Roads,” there was also a smiley face drawn and an expletive phrase aimed at Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

6 News has reached out to police regarding the situation.

