Jackson parts ways with city attorney

Jackson has parted ways with its city attorney after an 8 year run.

Bethany Smith started with the city as a deputy attorney in 2011 and became the city attorney in 2014.

She has been out of the office since May after telling the Jackson Citizen Patriot she had high blood pressure.

A city spokesman says the city and Smith reached a settlement agreement and that she resigned voluntarily.

There’s no interim city attorney at the moment, but the spokesman says the city manager plans to start a search and present a list of search firms to the city council in the coming weeks.