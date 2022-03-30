JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Jackson is working diligently towards creating more affordable housing for its residents.

The first meeting of the Affordable Housing Development Board (AHDB) is set to take place on Tuesday,

April 5 in the 2nd Floor City Council Chambers of Jackson City Hall, 161 W. Michigan Ave.

The board’s primary focus is establishing and maintaining affordable housing options in the City of Jackson.

The AHDB was founded in November of 2021 by the City Council.

The board plans to use $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds set aside in an Affordable Housing Fund to build affordable housing in Jackson. It will also offer suggestions to City staff and elected officials on housing initiatives.

“If we do this right, these funds could be the seed that will grow into programs that could improve the overall housing situation in our community. With nearly 23% of households in the City of Jackson cost burdened for housing, we need to increase our housing stock in the modest price range, repair existing houses, and remove barriers to housing stability.” Wendy Clow, the Executive Director of Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity

The AHDB will elect officers at the first upcoming meeting and build a monthly meeting schedule.