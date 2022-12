JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Two officers with the Jackson Police Department had quite a scare on Christmas Eve.

Officer Justice and Officer Schram arrived at the 1200 block of West Washington Ave. after getting a report of a suspicious package.

Michigan State Police bomb specialists were sent to the scene to investigate.

Thankfully, the package contained a frankincense and myrrh candle, as well as coins.

You could say it was a Christmas (Eve) miracle.