Jackson Police: Homicide investigation of 30-year-old victim

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The deadline to comment on EGLE's Limited English Proficiency Plan is June 1st.

The Office of Environmental Justice Public Advocate is accepting written comments on the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s Limited English Proficiency Plan draft.

EGLE is looking for feedback to identify who needs language assistance, effective ways to provide that assistance, as well as how they can inform the public about programs, services, or activities.

The plan sets up department wide guidance to help promote equity and environmental justice by providing meaningful access to programs and services for people who do not speak English as their primary language as well as anyone who has a limited ability to read, speak, write, or understand English.

The draft is available on the web in English, Spanish and Arabic. For more information call (517) 249 - 0906.

As a reminder all written comments or questions regarding the plan must be submitted by June 1st, 2020.

Note: This story was written by an English speaker and writer, so only the English portion is formatted whereas Spanish and Arabic are provided in the original way they are posted on the EGLE website as well as the corresponding press release. >>>