JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The police are investigating the homicide of a 30-year-old victim who appears to have suffered from a gunshot wound.
The police went to a residence on the 1200 block of Chittock Avenue around 7:00 a.m. after receiving a report of a gunshot being heard.
Shameka Oliver was outside of the residence and pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
A 33-year-old Jackson man who knows the victim is currently in custody as a suspect in the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Aaron Grove at (517) 768 – 8796 or report the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (517) 483 – STOP.
Jackson Police: Homicide investigation of 30-year-old victim
