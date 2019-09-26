JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a credit card fraud case.
In August the suspect used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Target and Best Buy in the City of Jackson.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Sgt. Richard Burkart at (517) 768 – 8770 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483 – STOP.
Jackson police need public’s help to identify subject
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a credit card fraud case.