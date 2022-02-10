JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A 28-year-old man was found dead after a house fire that Jackson Police are calling ‘intentional.’

Around 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, officers from the Jackson Police Department arrived at the 2200 block of E. Ganson Street to assist the Jackson Fire Department with a fire.

During the incident, firefighters found a 28-year-old man inside the house. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical team.

The identity of the man who died has not yet been released by authorities.

According to JPD Director Elmer Hitt, the fire is believed to have been started intentionally on the front porch of the house.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can reach out to Detective Aaron Grove at (517)

768-8796 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.