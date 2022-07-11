JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson police have recently recovered “several” stolen vehicles after they were seen on camera by license plate readers.

The recently purchased cameras are called ‘Flock Safety’ and they were installed earlier this summer. Jackson Township had 10 Flock Safety cameras installed.

The cameras capture license plates and car details, but not people or faces, and they don’t record speed, according to Flock Safety.

According to the Jackson Police Department, at least one of the recovered cars had illegal guns inside.

Over 30 cities in Michigan have installed license plate readers, according to Flock Safety. This technology can help find stolen cars, locate felony suspects and help law enforcement locate missing children and seniors.