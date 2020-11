JACKSON, Mi. (WLNS) – Jackson Public Schools will now be moving to 100% virtual learning for the remainder of the year due to Covid-19 cases rising.

According to superintendent Jeff Beal, he says cases are spiking in Jackson County and has put it in the state’s highest-risk category.

He says, the district consulted on whether to return to its hybrid learning model the week after Thanksgiving, but decided to instead resume hybrid classes no sooner than January 11, 2021.