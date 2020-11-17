Jackson radio station owner, former DJ, dies in boating accident

A popular Jackson radio DJ who went on to own the radio station he worked at has died in a boating accident.

Jamie McKibbin was found Monday afternoon at the Clendening Lake in Ohio.

McKibbin, who went by the name “The Big Dog” during his DJ days on K-105.3 FM in Jackson, was on a hunting trip with a friend. McKibbin loved hunting and fishing.

The friend, whose name was not available, passed away, as well. Their boat has not been found. Weather may have played a role in their deaths.

McKibbin went on to buy the Jackson Radio Works (which also included stations NewsTalk 970 AM, 95.9 FM, and 101,9 FM) from his friend and mentor, Bruce Goldsen, in late 2019.

McKibbin named his company McKibbin Media Group and went to on to buy WCSR (92.1 FM and 99.5 FM) in Hillsdale.

It was a fitting purchase for McKibbin, who was born in Hillsdale County and lived in Jackson County.

McKibbin, along with his co-workers, also took part in the men’s health campaign launched by WLNS-TV several years ago. He documented his beard growth as part of “No Shave November” and helped spread the word about important health issues.

McKibbin was also active in the industry, serving on the board of directors for the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

He is survived by his wife Katina and his son Walker.

6 News sends its condolences to Jamie’s friends and family.