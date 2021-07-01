Jackson redesigning City Seal, hoping to “reflect our current diversity”

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson Public Arts Commission (JPAC) is accepting proposals from design companies on a new, revitalized City Seal.

According to a release from the city of Jackson, the desire for an updated seal because presently, the seal references a Washington D.C. statue of President Andrew Jackson, but beyond the name reference, both the statue and former U.S. President have no ties to Jackson, Michigan.

The current city seal has been in use since 1937, but in 2020, Jackson City Council voted to have JPAC begin the process of redesigning the seal. Discussions of racial equity became more prominent after the murder of George Floyd, furthering conversations about representation of historical figures in public spaces.

Jackson City Mayor Derek Dobies has vocalized a need for a seal more specific to Jackson,

A community with so much pride in its rich history and forward momentum deserves a better City. Cities evolve over nearly 200 years. Our City imagery should represent how we feel about Jackson in 2021 and reflect our current diversity.”

The City Seal is used on official documents and display purposes around City Hall.

The only design parameters in place for the new City Seal is that it must be circular, include the name the City of Jackson, have the community’s founding year of 1829- and no reference to Andrew Jackson.

Those interested in submitting a design proposal have until Thursday, July 15 to get their submissions in. Two designs will be picked by commissioners to be presented to City Council in September.

